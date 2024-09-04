Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 5-7, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This month promises to be exciting and action-packed with activities and events to kick-start a new academic year and welcome a new season in Qatar.

The Peninsula has curated several upcoming events across the country for you to celebrate the first weekend of September.

Public Guided Tour (English)

September 7 and 21, 2024

4pm – 5pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM)

Jump into an exciting tour at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museums where visitors will be taken on a journey through the history of sports and the Olympic Games. The tour will also feature a section dedicated to iconic athletes, and memorabilia honouring their achievements.

Visitors can also enjoy various activities on the fifth floor of the museum. Interested participants must book a ticket in order to be a part of the tour.

Ticket prices start at QR35 and can be booked here .

Family Gathering: Storytelling

September 7, 2024

5pm to 6pm

Learning Studio, National Museum of Qatar

Enjoy a night of story-telling at the iconic National Museum of Qatar. In this month's storytelling session, the audience will be taken on an imaginative adventure through the story of Zoe, a young girl who discovers she can become anything she dreams of. Through Zoe's story, the audience will get the chance to explore a moral lesson about the endless possibilities of what one can be when growing up.

BOUNCE with The Olympians

September 5 to 6, 2024

4pm and 7pm sessions on Thusrday, sessions start at 10am on Friday

Bounce, Doha, Qatar

Don't miss this unique masterclass with Olympians! Participants above the age of 6 can join in on the fun and hone skills in trampoline through the help of the Spanish national gymnastics team. Tickets are required to participate, and prices start at QR200.

The Migrants Exhibition

Until September 14, 2024

10am to 10pm

Building 18, Katara Cultural Village

The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara is showcasing 'The Migrants exhibition' by Saudi fine artist Saleh Alqasem. The exhibition features 30 paintings that portray the artist's experience of migration using various styles such as impressionistic, abstract, and expressionist.

The event is free for the public and can be visited during the working hours indicated.

Lawazim Trade Fair Until September 7, 2024

10am to 10pm, 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm (Friday)

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre welcomes all shoppers interested in women's and men's clothing including those for children. The trade fair also features various products such as abayas and jalabiyas as well as perfumes, home and food supplies.

The event concludes this weekend so make sure not to miss your chance.

Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition

Until September 20, 2024

10am-10pm

Al Thuraya Planetarium, Katara Building 41

A haven for space enthusiasts, the third edition of the Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition returns in Katara. This year's edition features 21 artworks from artists in Qatar as well as the United States and Russia.

The artworks displayed in the exhibition include paintings and photographs depicting the wonders of our galaxy. Visitors can head to the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara for free to view the exhibit.

The Limits of My Language are The Limits of My World

Until December 5, 2024

10am - 8pm

The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern Qatar

Northwestern University's Media Majlis Museum returns with its newest edition focused on the Arabic language. Under the theme, 'The Limits of my language are the limits of my world,' the exhibition will spotlight on the "Arabic language's significance, influence, and impact as it battles misrepresentation across various media platforms in a digital and globalized age where English is increasingly dominant."

Running until December 5 this year, visitors can head to The Media Majlis Museum at the Northwestern Qatar University.