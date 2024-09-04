INNOVATIS GROUP HONORED With ACG ROARING 20'S AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovatis Group is named one of the fastest growing companies in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovatis Group, a leading association management company, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 ACG Tennessee Roaring 20's Award winner. The ACG Roaring 20's Award, presented by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), acknowledges companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past three years. Presented by Frazier & Deeter, this prestigious award celebrates the fastest-growing companies in Tennessee, recognizing Innovatis Group's significant achievements in growth and innovation.

The award was presented during the ACG Roaring 20's Awards Celebration on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, at the Conrad in Nashville. The event brought together over 300 of Tennessee's most influential business leaders for an evening of celebration, networking, and recognition of the state's fastest-growing companies.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the ACG Roaring 20's Award," said Victor Bohnert, CEO, Innovatis Group. "With this year being our tenth anniversary, I can't help but acknowledge the unwavering commitment to our vision and core values from our team that have helped unlock success for our clients and our organization. That success has enabled our continued growth over the past decade."

Innovatis Group's achievement underscores its role as a key player in the Tennessee business landscape. As a for-profit company headquartered in Tennessee, Innovatis Group has demonstrated sustained employee growth and strong financial performance, aligning with the rigorous criteria set by ACG for this award.

The ACG Roaring 20's Award is a testament to Innovatis Group's ability to navigate the competitive business environment and achieve remarkable success. Innovatis Group is proud to be recognized among Tennessee's elite companies and looks forward to continued growth and success in the years to come.

ABOUT INNOVATIS GROUP

Innovatis Group is an Association Management Company that creates, manages, and engages communities. In simple terms: they bring people together. Since 2014, Innovatis has been pushing the envelope of innovation for businesses who are looking to engage their customers in a way that strengthens brand loyalty and leverages their advocacy and insights. They are an agile team with diverse experiences that uniquely contribute to company culture and outcomes. Innovatis Group has offices located in Chicago, Nashville and Washington D.C. Find out more at innovatisgroup .

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION FOR CORPORATE GROWTH (ACG):

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is an international organization dedicated to middle-market growth, mergers and acquisitions, and private investment. With chapters worldwide, ACG fosters an environment conducive to the growth of middle-market businesses through networking events, educational programs, and thought leadership.

