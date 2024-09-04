IMF Begins Talks With Ukraine On Fifth Review Of EFF Arrangement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, a mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) started talks with the Ukrainian on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, totaling USD 1.1 billion.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to the IMF's available press release.

According to IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Priscilla Toffano, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions with Ukrainian authorities on the fifth review of the EFF Arrangement today.

A reminder that, in early July 2024, Ukraine received a tranche of USD 2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The total amount of the EFF Arrangement for 2023-2027 is USD 15.6 billion. The EFF Arrangement is part of an overall support package for Ukraine from international partners worth about USD 122 billion.