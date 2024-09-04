Azerbaijan To Launch 'Polyhedron' Digital National Rating System Soon
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is set to introduce the“Polyhedron-Digital radar of
Azerbaijan,” a national digitalization rating system, in the near
future.
Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, announced this at the "Paperless Government:
Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in
Baku, part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program,
Azernews reports.
Sh. Aliyev explained that while various global rating indices
assess countries' digitalization statuses, Azerbaijan sought a
tailored approach to better reflect its unique needs and
development goals. This led to the creation of the national
assessment methodology, "Polyhedron," which aligns with the
country's digital strategy.
The "Polyhedron" system evaluates digitization across nine
distinct components, integrating three primary directions and other
essential factors. The Deputy Chairman noted that this methodology
could be shared with other nations and organizations and that the
platform will be publicly unveiled soon.
