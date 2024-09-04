Azerbaijan Mulls Application Of Belarusian Experience In Restoring Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Anar Guliyev, met with a delegation led by the Deputy of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Igor Nazaruk, to discuss collaboration on the restoration of liberated territories, Azernews reports via AZERTAG.

Anar Guliyev highlighted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is currently progressing at a high level, creating ample opportunities for implementing joint projects based on advanced practices. The meeting underscored the potential for further expanding these cooperation relations, especially by leveraging Belarusian experience in restoring territories freed from occupation.

Belarusian experts also discussed the progress of a project focused on creating an agrarian town in the village of Kizil Kangarli in the Aghdam district. The discussion emphasized the project's impact on the comprehensive development of settlements in the Aghdam district, the revitalization of rural areas, and the region's economic growth.

Both sides agreed to continue expanding their cooperation, applying Belarus's expertise in the ongoing restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.