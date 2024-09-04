عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Mulls Application Of Belarusian Experience In Restoring Liberated Territories

Azerbaijan Mulls Application Of Belarusian Experience In Restoring Liberated Territories


9/4/2024 9:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Anar Guliyev, met with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Igor Nazaruk, to discuss collaboration on the restoration of liberated territories, Azernews reports via AZERTAG.

Anar Guliyev highlighted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is currently progressing at a high level, creating ample opportunities for implementing joint projects based on advanced practices. The meeting underscored the potential for further expanding these cooperation relations, especially by leveraging Belarusian experience in restoring territories freed from occupation.

Belarusian experts also discussed the progress of a project focused on creating an agrarian town in the village of Kizil Kangarli in the Aghdam district. The discussion emphasized the project's impact on the comprehensive development of settlements in the Aghdam district, the revitalization of rural areas, and the region's economic growth.

Both sides agreed to continue expanding their cooperation, applying Belarus's expertise in the ongoing restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108635813


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search