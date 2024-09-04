Azerbaijan Mulls Application Of Belarusian Experience In Restoring Liberated Territories
Akbar Novruz
Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee,
Anar Guliyev, met with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Igor Nazaruk, to discuss collaboration
on the restoration of liberated territories,
Azernews reports via AZERTAG.
Anar Guliyev highlighted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Belarus is currently progressing at a high level, creating ample
opportunities for implementing joint projects based on advanced
practices. The meeting underscored the potential for further
expanding these cooperation relations, especially by leveraging
Belarusian experience in restoring territories freed from
occupation.
Belarusian experts also discussed the progress of a project
focused on creating an agrarian town in the village of Kizil
Kangarli in the Aghdam district. The discussion emphasized the
project's impact on the comprehensive development of settlements in
the Aghdam district, the revitalization of rural areas, and the
region's economic growth.
Both sides agreed to continue expanding their cooperation,
applying Belarus's expertise in the ongoing restoration efforts in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
