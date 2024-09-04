(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Category Leader Meets Consumer Demands with Its Latest Game-Changing Innovation

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD,

the #1 better-for-you brand in the low-sugar category, is expanding its portfolio of premium, naturally sweetened jams, jellies and spreads, bringing the first-of-its-kind, no-added sugar, Vegan Lemon Curd to the U.S. market. A leader in the jams and spreads category, this addition to GOOD GOOD's acclaimed product portfolio reinforces the brand's long-standing commitment to wellness-forward innovation in a traditionally sugar-laden category, while catering to those with dietary restrictions.

GOOD GOOD Introduces the First, No Added Sugar Vegan Lemon Curd to the U.S. Market

Continue Reading

Throughout the last decade, interest in low/no-sugar products has been steadily increasing – and consumers aren't willing to compromise on taste or texture. As 84% of consumers claim they're actively avoiding or limiting sugar in their diets, they expect emerging better-for-you alternatives on the market to be just as indulgent and reminiscent of their sugar-filled counterparts. As GOOD GOOD continues to lead the way in innovation with its no-added sugar products, the brand remains focused on what truly matters most to shoppers – delivering products that taste delicious and are good for you, too.

It has long been the consensus that homemade lemon curd tastes better than its store-bought alternatives – until now! Zesty yet sweet, GOOD GOOD's Vegan Lemon Curd delivers taste and texture superior to that of traditional lemon curds on grocery shelves. Offering a silky smooth, melt-in-your mouth texture and unmatched nutrition panel, store-bought lemon curd has never tasted so good. Delicately crafted with just five calories – that's 93% fewer calories than traditional lemon curds – and zero sugar, GOOD GOOD's Vegan Lemon Curd promises a guilt-free, indulgent delight.



"Staying true to our commitment to elevate modern food culture and redefine kitchen table essentials, we're proud to introduce the first no-added sugar, vegan lemon curd to the U.S. market – offering a delightful treat for everyone, from ingredient-conscious consumers to vegans," said Gardar Stefansson, CEO & Co-Founder of GOOD GOOD. "As trends increasingly reflect a growing preference for low and no-added sugar products, we're thrilled to offer Vegan Lemon Curd for summertime baking, holiday treats, and every occasion in between. Our simple yet delicious recipe eliminates the hassle of making lemon curd from scratch, while still delivering an authentic taste so consumers can skip to the best part – enjoying it right away!"

Spoon GOOD GOOD's Vegan Lemon Curd atop scones, crepes, cakes, and more for a burst of citrusy, sugar free sweetness, or enjoy it by the spoonful for a truly melt-in-your-mouth, delectable experience. Catering to those with plant-based preferences, the Vegan Lemon Curd is crafted without eggs or butter. It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, and low-glycemic making it an excellent choice for diabetes management.

The Vegan Lemon Curd is now available online on Amazon and at

at an SRP of $9.99. For more information and to explore GOOD GOOD's extensive line of no-added sugar jams, jellies, and spreads visit



About GOOD GOOD

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland as a natural sweetener company in 2015, the brand set sail for foreign markets with its jam line in 2017. Today, GOOD GOOD is present in 36 countries and available online and in store at over 10,000+ locations. GOOD GOOD's focus since the beginning has been to transcend modern food culture - free from added sugar. Every GOOD GOOD product exists to inspire and empower. As a premium food brand, GOOD GOOD innovates products that comprise high quality natural ingredients, with a goal to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. The brand promises healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

Contact: Marissa Lapointe

Rachel Kay Public Relations

a FINN Partners Company

858-206-8723

[email protected]



SOURCE GOOD GOOD