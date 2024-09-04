PM Modi Tries Playing 'Dhol' During Welcome In Singapore; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in Singapore on Wednesday, following his visit to Brunei. The Indian diaspora in Singapore greeted him with vibrant dance and performances, including a lively display of the 'Lavani' folk dance from Maharashtra.



A capturing the moment PM Modi joined in the celebration by playing the dhol quickly went viral. In the footage, Modi is seen energetically participating with the traditional drum while dancers perform the energetic Lavani dance.

Narendra Modi in Brunei: Check out PM's lunch menu at Sultan's house

Upon arriving in Singapore, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anticipation for the trip. He wrote, "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties.."

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also engage with local business leaders and semiconductor industry players.

This trip marks PM Modi's fifth visit to Singapore and his first since 2018. His agenda includes participating in a business roundtable and discussing opportunities for deeper collaboration between India and Singapore.

'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Earlier in his trip, PM Modi visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. This mosque, constructed by Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the father of the current Sultan of Brunei, served as a notable venue for interaction with the Indian community.

Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Brunei before continuing his journey to Singapore.