Gulf Data Hub And Eficens Systems Announce Multiyear Strategic Tech Partnership To Accelerate Data And AI Innovations

Dubai's Gulf Data Hub and Atlanta's Eficens Systems join forces to drive digital transformation and AI advancements across MENA and beyond.

DUBAI, U.A.E., ATLANTA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Gulf Data Hub , a world-class carrier and vendor-neutral Data Center provider with 68 megawatts of installed capacity and 240 megawatts under in the greater MENA region, offers advanced AI, data analytics, resiliency, and high-performance compute infrastructure to safeguard customers' most critical digital assets. Eficens Systems , a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions, leverages emerging technologies like Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies, with industry-leading platforms and a large technology partner ecosystem. Together, they are pleased to announce a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy Eficens' AI-powered Facial Recognition System across GDH facilities and jointly develop and deploy Data and GenAI solutions to rapidly accelerate customers' digital transformations across MENA and beyond."We are excited to partner with Eficens Systems and look forward to working together to leverage their large skills base and co-innovate new solutions to elevate Gulf Data Hub, as a world-class leader in highly resilient and operationally superior colocation, and cutting-edge infrastructure services, along with best-in-class data and AI offerings for our continued success," said Mr. Himmath Mohammed, the Chief Information Officer at GDH.He further expressed his enthusiasm, stating he is“greatly impressed with Eficens Systems' technology portfolio, large engineering resource pool, deep understanding of our needs, and exponential growth in MENA region. They have delivered exceptional results on critical transformative projects for us, including computer vision-powered facial recognition system to enhance security and operational efficiencies across GDH data centers.”He continued,“I am very impressed with Sanjeev and his team's ability to deliver the solution in less than three months, since my first discussion with him. This is a testament to Eficens' growth strategy, execution focus, performance culture, and deep understanding of customer needs. I have offered Eficens the opportunity to leverage GDH as an incubation and innovation hub for all their platforms and emerging capabilities to mutually benefit from.""Eficens Systems is honored to have Gulf Data Hub as our largest customer and a strategic technology partner in the MENA region," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Eficens Systems. He added, "Himmath's continued trust in our ability to deliver innovative solutions for GDH, and his deep insights into leveraging emerging technologies to evolve GDH into next-generation data center provider-with liquid cooling, resilient everything, inference and real-time data telemetry, predictive monitoring, intrinsic security and six nines uptime with world-class services and industry certifications-will undoubtedly enhance our mutual capabilities. Gulf Data Hub multiyear partnership is a testament to our continued technology leadership and singular customer focus.”We are confident that this collaboration marks the beginning of a transformative journey for both Gulf Data Hub and Eficens Systems. We look forward to a prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership, one that will not only elevate our respective companies but also deliver unparalleled value to our customers across the MENA region and beyond.About Gulf Data HubGulf Data Hub is a world-class carrier and vendor-neutral Data Center provider with 68 megawatts of installed capacity and 240 megawatts under construction in the greater MENA region with advanced AI, data analytics, cyber resiliency, and high-performance compute infrastructure to safeguard customers' most critical digital assets.With numerous industry certifications and world-class services, GDH has emerged as one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the MENA region. Liquid cooling, advanced AI, and vendor neutrality are attracting a large customer base to GDH to host their mission-critical infrastructure and high-value workloads.About Eficens SystemsEficens Systems is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens Systems delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies.

