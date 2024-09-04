Farm Equipment Market To Reach USD 151.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farm Equipment size is expected to register 4% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for food.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Equipment is predicted to cross USD 151.9 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Enhancements in efficiency and incorporation of alternative sources are driving significant growth in the market. According to Lending Tree, fuel efficiency in farm equipment has improved by 35.4% over the past 20 years. As fuel costs continue to rise, advancements in engine technology and energy-efficient systems are becoming increasingly crucial for farmers seeking to reduce operational expenses. Innovations such as improved fuel injection systems, hybrid engines, and the development of alternative energy sources like electric and hydrogen-powered machinery are helping to lower fuel consumption and emissions. These advancements not only contribute to cost savings but also align with the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Request for a sample of this research report @









Harvesting equipment to witness rising sales

Farm equipment market size from harvesting equipment segment will grow rapidly through 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of mechanized farming practices, fueled by the need to maximize yield and reduce labor dependency. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like GPS and IoT in these machines is boosting their efficiency, making them indispensable assets for large-scale and precision farming operations. As farmers continue to shift towards mechanization to meet the growing global food demand, there will be surge in sales of harvesting equipment.

Tractor-powered Farm Equipment to witness wider adoption

The tractor-powered segment will gain traction through 2032, as tractors are the workhorses of the agricultural sector, providing the necessary power to operate various implements and machinery, ranging from plows and seeders to balers and sprayers. The versatility and durability of tractor-powered equipment make it a preferred choice for farmers, especially in regions with extensive agricultural activities. Recent innovations in tractor technology, such as the development of energy-efficient engines and the incorporation of autonomous driving capabilities, have further enhanced the appeal of tractor-powered machinery.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Europe to be an emerging marketplace

Europe Farm Equipment Market will witness steady growth through 2032, driven by a strong emphasis on sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices. The region's agricultural sector is characterized by a high level of mechanization, driven by supportive government policies, substantial investments in research and development, and a strong focus on food security. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge farm equipment, particularly in the harvesting and tractor-powered segments. The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) continues to play a vital role in promoting the use of modern equipment, providing subsidies and financial incentives for farmers to upgrade their machinery.

Farm Equipment Market Players

Major companies in the market include, John Deere, CNH Industrial (Case IH, New Holland), AGCO Corporation (Massey Ferguson, Fendt), Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SDF Group (Same Deutz-Fahr), Yanmar Co., Ltd. Their growth strategies include, investing in research and development to innovate and enhance their product offerings, focusing on integrating advanced technologies such as automation, IoT, and precision agriculture tools. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are also pivotal, enabling these companies to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets. Additionally, they are emphasizing sustainability by developing eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment to meet regulatory standards and cater to the growing demand for green technologies.

In January 2022, John Deere introduced its fully autonomous 8R tractor, marking a significant advancement in agricultural technology. This cutting-edge tractor is equipped with a TruSet-enabled chisel plow and an advanced GPS guidance system. It features six pairs of stereo cameras for comprehensive 360-degree obstacle detection and distance measurement.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...