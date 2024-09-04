New Partnership Between Legitscript And EMS Enhances Compliance And Security In Healthcare Payments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leading provider of merchant solutions and payment services, has partnered with

LegitScript, the leader in merchant certification and risk monitoring solutions. This collaboration sets a new standard for ensuring that pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and other healthcare businesses comply with applicable laws and regulations while providing secure, compliant payment transactions for their customers.

As part of this collaboration, LegitScript is offering EMS merchants an exclusive 50% discount on the application fee for certification. LegitScript Certification is not just a regulatory checkbox-it's an essential program that empowers healthcare businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of digital payments, e-commerce, and advertising, all while maintaining the highest standards of consumer safety and trust.

Top advertising platforms such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft recognize LegitScript Certification as a mark of legitimacy, showcasing that healthcare providers operate legally and transparently. This certification is crucial in mitigating consumer safety risks and ensuring that healthcare merchants are equipped to succeed in the digital landscape.

Why This Partnership Matters for Healthcare Businesses and Payment Processors

The healthcare industry is one of the most regulated and high-risk sectors, with stringent requirements for compliance and consumer safety. For healthcare business owners, particularly those in the telemedicine and pharmacy spaces, obtaining LegitScript Certification is a critical step in gaining access to essential services like payment processing and online advertising. This partnership between EMS and LegitScript streamlines the certification process, making it easier for businesses to achieve and maintain compliance.

For payment processors, this collaboration represents a significant advancement in managing the risks associated with high-risk merchants. By ensuring that healthcare businesses are LegitScript-certified, payment processors like EMS can more confidently onboard these merchants, reducing the potential for fraud, chargebacks, and regulatory violations. This not only protects the integrity of the payment ecosystem but also enhances the trust and reputation of the payment processor within the industry.

About LegitScript

Since 2007, LegitScript has been committed to making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. LegitScript Certification lets the world know which healthcare merchants, CBD products and websites, and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities operate safely and transparently. The result? Certified merchants can stand out from the crowd, grow their online presence, and demonstrate credibility in high-risk industries. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in these tightly regulated and complex sectors. That's why LegitScript Certification is trusted by Visa, Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, LinkedIn, and major global payment service providers. Learn more about their Healthcare Certification program .

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) is a dynamic powerhouse revolutionizing the merchant services industry with a diverse suite of cutting-edge solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, EMS serves retail, online, and omnichannel businesses of all risk levels nationwide. EMS enables frictionless onboarding, swift underwriting, and exemplary post-approval merchant support. Operations encompass research and development, underwriting, sales, marketing, and end-to-end innovation. EMS leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive success for clients.

