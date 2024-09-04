Russians Launch 268 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region, Woman Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders launched 268 strikes in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. A 47-year-old woman was injured in Polohiv district.
Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the Russian army launched one airstrike on Piatykhatky; 138 UAVs of various types attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka; Mala Tokmachka and Huliaipole were shelled with MLRS 4 times; also, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malaya Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne came under artillery fire 125 times.
Read also: Strike
on Lviv
: three dead
, 25 injured
, residential buildings ablaze
There were 22 reports about residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed.
As reported earlier, after the Russian attack on the Grand Palace hotel complex on September 3 the casualty toll increased to 6 people.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108634679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.