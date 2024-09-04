Russians Launch 268 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders launched 268 strikes in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. A 47-year-old woman was in Polohiv district.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russian launched one on Piatykhatky; 138 UAVs of various types attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka; Mala Tokmachka and Huliaipole were shelled with MLRS 4 times; also, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malaya Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne came under artillery fire 125 times.

There were 22 reports about residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed.

As reported earlier, after the Russian attack on the Grand Palace hotel complex on September 3 the casualty toll increased to 6 people.