Kuwait Amir Receives PM, Info. Min.
KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in the presence of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who introduced to His Highness the newly appointed Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi, who took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Anir.
The ceremony was attended by state senior officials. (end)
