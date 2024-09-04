Galatasaray starts discussions to acquire Victor Osimhen

(MENAFN) Galatasaray, the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig champions, has initiated discussions to acquire Victor Osimhen ahead of the end of the summer transfer window. The club announced on Tuesday that formal negotiations have commenced with both the player and his current team, SSC Napoli, regarding a potential temporary transfer for the Nigerian striker. This move is part of Galatasaray’s effort to bolster their squad as they aim to strengthen their lineup for the upcoming season.



Victor Osimhen, 25, has a notable track record, having previously played for VfL Wolfsburg and LOSC Lille before making a significant impact at Napoli. During his tenure with Napoli, he played a crucial role in securing the 2022-23 Serie A title for the club, finishing as the top scorer of the season with an impressive 26 goals. His performance has drawn considerable attention and has made him a valuable target for top clubs looking to enhance their attacking options.



The Turkish transfer window is set to close on September 13, leaving a limited window for Galatasaray to finalize any potential deals. As negotiations progress, the club will be working against the clock to secure Osimhen’s signature before the deadline, reflecting their commitment to enhancing their squad for the new season.



This potential transfer highlights Galatasaray's ambition to strengthen their team and maintain their competitive edge in the Turkish Super Lig. With the summer transfer window nearing its close, the club's efforts to bring in a player of Osimhen's caliber underscore their determination to make a significant impact both domestically and in European competitions.

