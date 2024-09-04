The Crypto Cap Sinks Below $2 Trillion.
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Pressure on the crypto market returned on Tuesday and intensified on Wednesday morning, with capitalisation falling 4.8% to $1.98 trillion. This is below the psychological support line that attracted buyers for most of August and is the lowest level since August 8th. The nature of the decline early in the day suggests another wave of stop orders during a period of reduced liquidity, so it is too early to say that the $2 trillion support has been breached.
MENAFN04092024000156011031ID1108634312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.