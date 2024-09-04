The Crypto Cap Sinks Below $2 Trillion.

Like other altcoins, Ethereum's local high was on August 24th, two days before Bitcoin reversed and interrupted a corrective rebound. Technically, a retest of the August 5th lows around $2100 is now more likely.

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes attributes Bitcoin's fall to a lack of liquidity. He estimates that this situation will continue as long as the US Treasury's four-week T-bill rate is lower than the Reverse Repo Rate (RRP). Currently, the spread is minus 0.92%.

QCP Capital, citing seasonality, says it makes strategic sense to accumulate bitcoin in September and then take profits in October or near the end of the year. September has historically been negative for all asset classes, including BTC. October has been the opposite-in eight of the last nine years, the top cryptocurrency has gained an average of 22.9%.

The developers of BNB Smart Chain (BSC) reported on the growth of the ecosystem on the fourth anniversary of the launch of the core network. The number of daily active users of BSC reached 1.2 million and of opBNB 2.7 million.

The decentralised forecasting platform Polymarket has been integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, according to its founder Shane Coplan.



The

FxPro

Analyst Team