Kontron extends its market leadership in mission-critical communication systems for the railway industry

Kontron extends its leadership in mission-critical communication systems for the railway

Vienna, Austria, September 4, 2024 – Kontron is experiencing a surge in demand for its cutting-edge solutions. The company has already received orders in the triple-digit millions in 2024 and has further expanded its position as the global market leader for mission-critical communication systems in the railway industry. Kontron Transportation capitalised on the growth in the railway infrastructure sector, particularly in its home market of Austria as well as in France, Ireland, the UK, the Czech Republic, Spain and, most recently, Slovenia. The company already achieved significant gains in 2024. The copany currently supplies customers in over 25 countries – mainly in Europe – with end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical and security-critical networks. „We are delighted with the remarkable results. This success is the direct result of our team's high level of commitment, a consistent focus on the needs of our customers and our relentless pursuit of innovation,“ states Richard Neussl, Managing Director of Kontron Transportation. In terms of future development, Kontron Transportation is focused on the development of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) as the new standard for 5G-based railway communication in Europe and the promotion of future communication standards. With products that can be used before FRMCS is finalised, Kontron is ideally positioned to enable existing and new customers to migrate seamlessly from the existing GSM-R system to the new FRMCS system. The trend towards IoT data networks continues unabated for the Kontron Group as a whole, with incoming orders of around EUR 920 million in the first half of 2024 compared to EUR 780 million in revenues in 2024. The company plans to increase EBITDA by 50% to EUR 190 million in 2024.

About Kontron Transportation a spart of the Kontron Group Kontron Transportation GmbH is a global leading supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customer segment is railways throughout Europe and beyond. The focus is on systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video information reliably, securely, efficiently, and sustainably. This includes GSM-Railways, FRMCS (future railway mobile communication system), MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions), enhanced radio solutions and radio access networks, transmission networks, private cloud platforms and cybersecurity concepts round off the portfolio. This portfolio also offers selected communication products to utilities and enterprises. In addition, specific mobility products such as validators and fare collection systems are provided to public transport operators. As a driving force in the definition and specification of FRMCS standards, Kontron Transportation is significantly involved in standardization working groups and European research projects such as Morane 2. The company has more than 700 employees, 11 sites all over Europe and is headquartered in Vienna. Kontron Transportation is part of Kontron Group.

