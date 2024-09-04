Strike On Lviv: Three Dead, 25 Injured, Residential Buildings Ablaze

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv, at least two people were killed and 23 - injured, while

residential buildings caught fire and two sustained damage.

That's according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi

and Regional Administration chief Maksym Kozytskyi ,

Ukrinform reports.

"There is a fire in residential buildings in the area of ​​the main rail station. Two schools will not start classes today: students of Arnika and School 17 remain at home," the post says.

Many windows have been shattered in the area of ​​Konovaltsia, Brativ Mikhnovskykh, and Melnyka streets, adds Sadovyi.

Regional administration chief Maksym Kozytskyi says three people were confirmed as killed and 25 - as injured. One of those killed is a 14-year-old girl. Initial reports said five children were among those injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lviv was subjected to a Russian missile strike overnight Wednesday.

