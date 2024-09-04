Strike On Lviv: Three Dead, 25 Injured, Residential Buildings Ablaze
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv, at least two people were killed and 23 - injured, while
residential buildings caught fire and two schools sustained damage.
That's according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi
and Regional Administration chief Maksym Kozytskyi ,
Ukrinform reports.
"There is a fire in residential buildings in the area of the main rail station. Two schools will not start classes today: students of Arnika and School 17 remain at home," the post says.
Read also:
Permission to use long- range
weapons: Zelensky urges Trudeau to intensify advocacy among partners
Many windows have been shattered in the area of Konovaltsia, Brativ Mikhnovskykh, and Melnyka streets, adds Sadovyi.
Regional administration chief Maksym Kozytskyi says three people were confirmed as killed and 25 - as injured. One of those killed is a 14-year-old girl. Initial reports said five children were among those injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lviv was subjected to a Russian missile strike overnight Wednesday.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108633930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.