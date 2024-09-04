Financial Fix Make Informed Sharia Compliant Financial Decisions
Conclusion
In Islam, practices like insurance & bank interest are considered haram, yet many overlook this in pursuit of perceived security. This confusion stems from a lack of education & understanding about finance.
Many invest blindly, driven by emotions rather than informed choices. When investments fail, it's not luck that fails us; it's our lack of knowledge. We need to familiarize ourselves with diverse asset classes-stocks, mutual funds, and more-and seek trusted financial advisors.
Education is the key to breaking this cycle. Learn first, then earn!
