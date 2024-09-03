GCC Chief: Netanyahu's Irresponsible Remarks About Egypt Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budawai expressed Tuesday the GCC's unequivocal rejection of the "irresponsible remarks" of the Israeli Prime against Egypt.

"The GCC fully rejects such irresponsible remarks which do not serve peace in the region but increase tension and deterioration of the situation," Al-Budawai said in a press statement.

He affirmed the GCC full support to Egypt in face of these Israeli accusations, which are meant to tarnish its image and vilify its leading role in the region.

"Egypt plays a pivotal role in strengthening regional and international stability through its continuing mediation efforts to restore clam, reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people since the start of the crisis," he clarified, voicing the GCC backing to the Egyptian efforts in this regard.

The GCC chief stressed that Israel must abide by the international principles and signed agreements and stop its aggressive acts in the Gaza Strip and all the Palestinian territories. (end)

