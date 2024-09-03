LONDON's HIGHEST-VIBE BOXING GYM OPENS IN FULHAM

(MENAFN- Pressat) Boxbaby have opened their first club in Fulham, a premium boxing gym providing five core classes and memberships for all levels. The brand is transforming the status quo on boxing being reserved for elite, tough athletes, taking a holistic approach to all aspects of fitness. Members can experience a mix of unique cardio circuits, tech classes, strength work-outs to yoga in a boxing ring. With three options of memberships, class packages and personal training available, their team motivates with a real relatable approach to training and infectious passion for fitness.

Founded by Ashley Brown, a writer and yoga teacher and Jonathan Clooney, an Irish boxing coach, Boxbaby collides everything people love about well being in spaces for members to commit to what feels good.

“Everyone likes to train differently, everyone has to find what works for them - we offer a way to integrate boxing into everyday fitness and experience the unparalleled physical and mental benefits of boxing it out, baby” says Ashley.

The YogaBoxbaby mixes twenty-five minutes of bag work followed by twenty minutes of stretching and releasing tension, Burn Baby provides a cardio blast, Let's Get Technical focuses on footwork, Test Your Strength conditions muscles while the Go Wild throws you into forty-five minutes of unexpected cardio and fitness challenges. The timetable runs from six am - nine pm, inviting you to choose a class depending on what your body and mood is craving.

“Our doors are open to complete beginners to big names in boxing. Boxbaby is a space for everyone to train at a level that suits them, whether with PT's, classes or on their own” Jon says.

Every trainer brings their own vibe to classes and personal training sessions, an approachable team of experienced boxing and fitness experts from all over the world.

From unlimited classes with the FIT membership, full access to a floor of bags and weights with the Fight Club to the Limitless membership for those who want it all - Boxbaby is already proving to be a hiit in Fulham.

