Shady Grove Fertility Expands Access To Fertility Care In Pennsylvania To Serve Patients In The Johnstown-Altoona Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In partnership with Conemaugh System, five SGF physicians will lead fertility care at the new Johnstown location.

JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a national leader in fertility and family-building care, has expanded to a new location in Cambria County, Pennsylvania . Through a partnership with Conemaugh Health System, patients living in the Johnstown/Altoona region can now access fertility care close to home. SGF reproductive endocrinologists Jason G. Bromer, M.D., John Csokmay, M.D., Joseph B. Doyle, M.D., Kara Nguyen, M.D., M.P.H., and Lauren Roth, M.D., will join together with Conemaugh OB/GYN physicians to create a top-tier fertility care team for the region.“We know there is an immense demand for comprehensive, high-quality fertility care in the greater Pittsburgh region, which is why we opened our doors in Wexford three years ago,” shares Dr. Bromer, who currently provides patient care at SGF's Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Frederick, Maryland, locations.“This new partnership with Conemaugh is exciting because it allows us to serve local patients who would normally have to drive to Pittsburgh or Maryland for care. We are grateful that our partners at Conemaugh share our vision of helping more people access family-building care close to home.”Located at Conemaugh OB/GYN Associates on Franklin Street in Johnstown, adjacent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, SGF's newest office serves as an accessible and convenient location to receive top-tier fertility care within a regional medical center known for clinical excellence."Partnering with a national leader in fertility is a massive step forward providing services to our community close to home, alleviating the stress of travel for our patients,” shares Adib Khouzami, M.D., FACOG, Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician with Conemaugh OB/GYN Associates.With the only 100% refund program in the state, Pennsylvania fertility patients have access to exclusive financial benefits at SGF to aid them on their parenthood journey. The exclusive Shared Risk program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and unlimited subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.

Megan Augustine

Shady Grove Fertility

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.