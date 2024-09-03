Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association Names Cedar Creek Energy Member Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cedar Creek , a leading solar energy provider serving Minnesota and the five-state area, is proud to announce it has been named the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA ) Member of the Year for 2024. This prestigious award highlights Cedar Creek Energy's commitment to advancing solar energy and energy storage across the state, as well as its active role in shaping Minnesota's solar policies.

MnSEIA, the state's foremost solar energy trade association, grants the Member of the Year award to recognize exceptional contributions to Minnesota's solar industry. Voted by industry peers and MnSEIA members, Cedar Creek Energy was honored for its consistent support of MnSEIA's policy and regulatory efforts, leadership on the Board of Directors, and advocacy for solar-friendly policies benefiting both residential and commercial customers across Minnesota.

Cedar Creek Energy has been a dedicated MnSEIA member for over 10 years. The company's Director of Operations, Alex Gast, has served on MnSEIA's Board of Directors for several years, playing a key role in encouraging other members to get involved. Gast's leadership and Cedar Creek Energy's ongoing participation in MnSEIA's policy work have been crucial to the association's efforts at the state Capitol.

"Being part of MnSEIA's Board has been an incredible experience. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited for the future of solar in Minnesota. This award reflects Cedar Creek Energy's commitment to advancing renewable energy, and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Gast.

"This recognition from our peers at MnSEIA is incredibly meaningful to us," said Rob Appelhof, CEO of Cedar Creek Energy. "With Minnesota's 2040 energy plan, collaboration is more important than ever. This recognition from MnSEIA affirms our dedication to working together to shape policies that will drive the state's renewable energy future."

"Cedar Creek Energy has been a consistently supportive member who does great work to move Minnesota solar and energy storage forward," said Abbi Morgan, Director of Business Development & Communications at MnSEIA.

Cedar Creek Energy, based in Blaine, Minnesota, offers comprehensive solar energy solutions for commercial and residential properties. With over seventeen years of experience, Cedar Creek Energy is dedicated to delivering renewable energy systems that promote sustainability, reduce grid dependence, and offer significant cost savings.

