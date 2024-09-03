Orban Batting For The Other Side On Ukraine Estonian Foreign Minister On Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna said that Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is not aligned with the majority of western countries on Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and could even be said to be siding with the opposing camp.

This is reported by ERR , Ukrinform reports.

"I think he is speaking to his own voters in Hungary, and so is far removed from what we have agreed upon in Europe," Tsakhna said in an interview to Välisilm on ETV.

When asked about the EU's limited ability to act against Hungary, given that it currently holds the EU presidency, the minister responded, "There is still something we can do. The EU Treaty's Article 7 procedure has been initiated, which may result in the suspension of a member state's voting rights. I am certainly not optimistic on this though, because it requires the consent of all 26 other member states, though at least we want right now to create a situation in the near future whereby 21 countries can move forward with this process," Tsakhna noted.

According to the Estonian minister, Orbán's behavior "doesn't do anything good", he managed to block many important decisions. "For example, the allocation of funds from the European Peace Facility, although we were able to find a solution, and to transfer to Ukraine €1.5 billion from the profits arising from frozen Russian assets, a process spearheaded by Estonia. But certainly, such solo actions, with a completely different rhetoric, which Orbán has been doing, will not make us stronger," the Estonian Foreign Minister added.

Tsakhkna also expressed his support for the operation of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk region. He emphasized that Estonia would like western countries to lift all restrictions on the use of western-made weapons by Ukraine. "Ukraine cannot fight with its hands tied behind its back and yet win this war," he said.

Tsakhna predicted that various peace initiatives to end the war would be presented in autumn. He added that Estonia, together with Argentina, supported the fifth point in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, which concerns the principle of territorial integrity.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, starting July 1, Hungary took over the EU presidency for the next six months.

High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell saidm following the results of the informal Council of EU Foreign Ministers, that the EU would overcome Hungary's veto on the use of funds from the European Peace Fund (EFF) amounting to EUR 6 billion to support Ukraine.