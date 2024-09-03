Death Toll From Russian Strike On Poltava Rises To 51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Poltava has risen to 51. More than 200 people have been injured.
The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
Under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, the Russian armed forces carried out an air attack on the city of Poltava, presumably with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a nearby hospital.
As of 18:00, it was confirmed that nearly 51 people had been killed and over 200 wounded as a result of the attack.
One of the buildings of the Communications Institute, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.
Rescuers, an investigative team and other services are currently working at the scene.
Information on the number of victims is being updated.
