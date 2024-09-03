Arakhamia Announces Day Of Dismissals Tomorrow: More Than 50% Of Cabinet Will Be Replaced
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than half of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will be replaced. The dismissals are expected to take place on Wednesday, with the appointments scheduled for Thursday.
Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
“As promised, a major government reshuffle is expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers' staff will be changed. Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow - a day of appointments,” Arakhamia wrote.
He added that“the final list will be approved at the faction meeting on September 4.”
Read also:
Zelensky sacks Air Force commander
At the same time, the politician called for“following only official news”.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received resignation letters from Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.
At a press conference on August 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of Ukraine's ministries being headed by acting ministers would be resolved in the near future.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108632302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.