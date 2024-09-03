Lycoming College Set To Name Locker Room In Steve Wiser '74'S Honor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As he gets set for his 55th season with the Lycoming College team, the last 51 as an assistant coach, Steve Wiser '74 will be recognized by the College with the naming of a locker room in his honor. A dedication is slated for the team's home-opener against Widener on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m.

The naming completes a $400,000 renovation of the locker room, which included 130 new wooden lockers, carpeting, lighting, furniture, modernization of the showers and bathrooms, the installation of a mini-jumbotron to allow the team to watch film, and new murals celebrating Wiser and the football team's legacy.

Wiser began his coaching career at Lycoming following his graduation in 1974 with a major in political science and teacher certification. Initially hired by legendary Lycoming head coach Frank Girardi as a linebackers coach, Wiser took the helm as defensive coordinator in 1977. During Wiser's time on the coaching staff, the Warriors posted a record of 348-170-5 (.670) while garnering 12 NCAA playoff appearances, including two trips to the national title game. His defense topped the MAC 18 times and posted a total of 68 shutouts. Wiser was the architect of a defensive corps that changed the fortunes of the football program in the '70s before presiding over a damaging defense that won 15 conference titles in the last 44 years.

He led the Warriors to the No. 1 national ranking in total defense twice during his tenure (1975, '83). His teams also posted nation-leading numbers in rushing defense (1976, '82 and '87) and scoring defense ('99).

The Wizard, as he is known to his players, consistently helped the Warriors adapt and that was in evidence in 2023 when the team started the year 0-5 before winning five of its last six games, finishing tied for second in the Landmark Conference and winning the Cape Charles Bowl, holding a Washington & Lee team averaging more than 30 points entering the bowl game to just 17 in the 20-17 win.

"It's a great honor and very humbling," Wiser said. "A lot of people – my wife and family and of course all the student-athletes, coaches, staff, faculty, parents, fans and friends – helped me get here and I share this honor with them. I am very thankful to Coach Girardi, Coach Clark and Assistant ADs Robb Curry and Joe Guistina for letting me do what I love for so long."

