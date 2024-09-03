INSOMNIAC® Storetrackertm: Task Management And Operational Tool To Debut At Self Storage Association 2024 Fall Trade Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OpenTech Alliance Signs LOI to Purchase Software from Extra Space Storage to Help Operators Improve Staff Efficiency and Facility Profitability

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announces the early debut of its latest product, INSOMNIAC® StoreTrackerTM , at the upcoming Self Storage Association 2024 Fall Conference & Trade Show. StoreTracker will help self storage operators and owners transform the way their facilities are managed by streamlining task management, unit inventory control, auction processes, preventative maintenance, operational reporting and more.

OpenTech recently signed a letter of intent with Extra Space Storage , the largest provider of self storage worldwide, to purchase a copy of StoreTracker to develop the software and make it available to other operators. The technology, formerly known as E-Tracker, was critical to the growth and success of the 107-remote store Storage Express portfolio before its purchase by industry giant Extra Space. Extra Space will keep a version of the software for its internal operations, but felt the solution held untapped value for the industry at large.

“We are pleased to share this invaluable technology with the self storage industry,” stated Jeff Stott, SVP of Technology for Extra Space Storage.“This system holds potential to improve staff efficiency and facility profitability, and we're excited to see what a partner like OpenTech can help other portfolios do with the solution.”

StoreTracker offers self storage managers a consolidated digital platform to track daily, monthly and annual tasks. No longer burdened by scattered notes or lost emails, managers can now update, document and attach photos as tasks are completed, ensuring a streamlined workflow that prioritizes efficiency. The ability to create tasks during facility inspections on the app and included tablet, complete with notes and photos, means that issues like a broken door or landscaping needs can be immediately communicated to higher management, saving time and improving information accuracy.

For district and regional managers overseeing multiple facilities, StoreTracker provides a powerful tool to manage and monitor tasks across locations. With real-time updates, managers can track the progress of tasks remotely, ensuring accountability and adherence to operational procedures. The app's workflow management and task triggers standardize processes, ensuring that all managers follow the same steps, whether it's preparing a vacant unit for rental or conducting lock checks.

StoreTracker's cloud-based software also delivers significant benefits for facility owners by offering comprehensive oversight without the need to be on-site. Automated reports keep owners informed of daily activities, while workflow management ensures that all tasks are performed according to best practices. For high-risk operations like auctions, StoreTracker's detailed, customizable processes provide a digital record that reduces risk and ensures compliance with state laws.

In addition to task management, StoreTracker introduces unit inventory management using barcode technology, making facility inspections faster and more accurate. Preventative maintenance tasks are also streamlined with recurring reminders, ensuring that essential but infrequent tasks, like fire alarm inspections or HVAC maintenance, are never overlooked.

“We're excited to partner with Extra Space to bring this product to the market in Q4 to simplify and enhance every aspect of facility management,” stated Jon Loftin, Chief Product Officer at OpenTech Alliance. "Our goal was to create a tool that not only streamlines daily tasks but also empowers managers, district managers and owners with the insights and control they need to operate more efficiently and at peak performance.”

Attendees at SSA Fall will have an exclusive opportunity to experience StoreTracker firsthand at booth #219, where they can get a live demonstration and learn how StoreTracker can simplify the management of their facilities. StoreTracker currently integrates with SiteLink, DoorSwap and Yardi Breeze property management software, with plans to integrate to other leading providers soon.

For more information about StoreTracker or to schedule a demo, please contact OpenTech today .

