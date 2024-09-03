NYSIF Publishes Long Covid Information For Employers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication Highlights Resources on Supporting Employees Living with Long Covid

New York, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state's largest, not-for-profit workers' compensation insurer, today announced the release of an educational pamphlet to assist employers in understanding Long Covid. Long is a multifaceted syndrome that causes new, returning, or ongoing symptoms in people for weeks, months, or years after their initial infection with and can have significant limitations on a person's day-to-day activities. NYSIF's new publication provides background on Long Covid and identifies strategies that can assist employers in supporting employees experiencing Long Covid.

“Long Covid and its effects impact workers, employers, and the economy," said NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht. “NYSIF's new publication will help businesses understand the risks posed by Long Covid to the workforce, how to mitigate those risks, and how to support those affected.”

The new resource outlines the most commonly reported symptoms of Long Covid, the number of people affected, and the consequences for the labor force and the economy. In addition, it encourages employers to communicate to employees that many people with Covid-19 go on to experience Long Covid, and that taking measures to protect themselves against Covid-19 can help avoid the potentially life-altering effects of Long Covid. The document highlights ideas for supporting workers who have or care for someone with Long Covid and explains the importance of filing a workers' compensation claim when a worker contracts Covid-19 on the job.

The information sheet , available at nysif.com, is the latest in a series of NYSIF initiatives on Long Covid:

Long Covid Report

In January 2023, NYSIF published a report , Shining a Light on Long Covid: An Analysis of Workers' Compensation Data. NYSIF analyzed over 3,100 established workers' compensation claims and found that almost one-third of all claimants developed Long Covid. Approximately 18% of claimants with Long Covid – about 5% of Covid-19 claimants – were unable to return to work for more than one year. Moreover, Long Covid affected women more than men, while people over 60 had the highest incidence of Long Covid and were less likely to return to work.

Long Covid Panel

NYSIF hosted a panel discussion among public health and policy professionals on the impact of Long Covid on the workforce. Panelists included New York State Commissioner of Health James V. McDonald, M.D., M.P.H.; Ofronama Biu, Ph.D., Senior Research Associate at the Urban Institute; David Cutler, Ph.D., Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics at Harvard University; Netia McCray, Executive Director of Mbadika and Long Covid awareness advocate; David Putrino, P.T., Ph.D., Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System; and Sarah von Schrader, Ph.D., Director of Research and Program Evaluation at Cornell University's Yang-Tan Institute. Moderated by Dr. Navneet Kathuria, a member of NYSIF's Board of Commissioners, the conversation provided a more in-depth look at how Long Covid affects people's daily lives – especially their work life – and how employers can support workers with Long Covid.

Long Covid ICD Coding Webinar

NYSIF partnered with the Department of Health, the Office of Mental Health, and the Workers' Compensation Board in a webinar for health care providers that emphasized the importance of using appropriate International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes in workers' compensation cases. ICD codes offer a standardized way for health care providers to document diagnoses, symptoms, and injuries. A dedicated ICD code for Long Covid became available as of October 2021, but NYSIF's Long Covid analysis suggested that the code was potentially being underutilized. During the webinar, the medical directors of the four agencies discussed the physical and mental health symptoms of Long Covid and shared information on filing a workers' compensation claim when someone contracts Covid-19 at work.

“People suffering from the impact of long COVID face particular challenges in the workplace and NYSIF's new publication is a step toward helping employers understand the wide range of complex symptoms and limitations associated with long COVID,” NYS Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “It's important that we continue to raise awareness about the significant impact of long COVID, and to continue to encourage vaccination as a measure of protection against developing this condition. I thank NYSIF for taking this important step to raise awareness and support New York's dedicated workforce.”

NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said ,“Long Covid's impact on the labor force is profound and far-reaching. NYSIF's new resource underscores the critical need for employers to offer accommodations and support, ensuring that workers affected by Long Covid can continue to thrive both personally and professionally.”

NYS Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “COVID has impacted all of us in one way or another, and has caused a great deal of stress, anxiety and depression for many New Yorkers. This is especially true for people suffering from Long COVID, which can have an effect on every aspect of a person's life. I thank our partners at NYSIF for developing this informational resource that will help employers to better understand the syndrome and provide support to any of their employees who may be suffering from Long COVID.”

“The Board was honored to take part in the Long Covid coding webinar to help health care providers understand the importance of using the correct codes in workers' compensation cases so injured workers can get the care they need,” said NYS Workers' Compensation Board Chair Clarissa M. Rodriguez . “We thank NYSIF for their continued efforts to educate providers and employers about the needs of workers living with ongoing health issues due to Long Covid, and as always, encourage any worker who believes they contracted Covid-19 on the job to file a claim as they may be eligible for benefits.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said ,“Working New Yorkers put themselves at risk throughout the pandemic, and too many are still reeling from its impact. We commend NYSIF, its leadership and its highly-skilled, unionized staff, for transforming its groundbreaking research on Long Covid into actionable guidance for employers around the state to safeguard workers and help those coping with illness. We look forward to continuing our work with NYSIF to ensure that those exposed to Covid at work receive the care and benefits they are entitled to under the Worker's Compensation Law.”

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers who cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit .

