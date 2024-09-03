196 Full Sail University Graduates Contributed To 184 Nominated Projects At The 76Th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alumni credited on Primetime Emmy-Nominated projects across 103 categories

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an award-winning university for those pursuing degrees in entertainment and emerging technologies, Full Sail University is proud to announce that 196 graduates were credited on 184 nominated projects across 103 categories at the 76th annual Primetime Awards. The annual ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Of those graduates, 12 were nominated for Emmy Awards of their very own working in audio, sound effects, and visual effects. Individually nominated alumni were credited on projects including:



Jim

Brookshire



Category:

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special Nominated Project:

Masters Of The Air - Part Five



Patrick Christensen



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation Nominated Project:

The Bear – Forks



Marc

Fishman



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Nominated Project: 3 Body Problem – Judgement Day



Mark Hailstone



Category:

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Nominated Project:

Shōgun - Broken To The Fist



Daniel

Kresco



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Nominated Project:

Black Mirror - Beyond The Sea



Derik Lee



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation Nominated Project:

Only Murders In The Building – Sitzprobe



Sam

C. Lewis



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation Nominated Project:

Curb Your Enthusiasm - Ken/Kendra



Trino Madriz



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation Nominated Project:

Curb Your Enthusiasm - Ken/Kendra



John

Pitron



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program Nominated Project:

The Amazing Race



Gary A.

Rizzo



Category:

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program Nominated Project:

The Beach Boys



Kyle

Rottman



Category:

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Nominated Project: Shōgun



Marion Spates



Category:

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Nominated Project: Avatar: The Last Airbender

Full Sail alumni have contributed to television shows and projects nominated across over 100 categories at this year's awards including Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Game Show, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series among others. Full Sail graduates have served in vital roles ranging from Production Supervisor and Associate Finishing Producer to Sound Effects Editor and Lead Layout Technical Director and more.

"We are overwhelmed with joy to celebrate the successes of our talented graduates at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15," stated Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "It is amazing being a part of Full Sail's legacy of pouring into the next generation of creatives through an innovative approach to education."

Check out fullsail to learn more about Full Sail graduates.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University

is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

