Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Mouth Vaccine Report by Animal Type, Vaccine Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market size reached US$ 2.12 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during 2023-2032.

The high prevalence of FMD along with its socio-economic impact on the international trade of animal products is driving the FMD vaccine market. The growing meat processing industry and the increasing consumption of dairy products are also fueling the need for FMD vaccines. Additionally, the rising demand for high-grade and disease-free meat supply from livestock is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of mandatory norms regarding cattle rearing is leading to the bulk purchase of vaccines to control FMD outbreaks.

Furthermore, government bodies across the globe are also introducing several awareness programs for protecting endangered wildlife species, such as bison and antelope, against FMD. Rising globalization along with the growing livestock population across both developed and developing markets is also driving the market for FMD vaccines. Furthermore, the increasing presence of veterinary centers providing safe healthcare practices for livestock is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2129 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3861.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



Paramount Agrovet Pvt. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited

China Animal Husbandry Group

FGBI "Federal Center for Animal Health"

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Limor De Colombia

Merck & Co. Inc.

Vecol S.A Vetal Animal Health Products Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:



Cattle

Pig

Sheep and Goat Others

Breakup by Vaccine Type:



Conventional Vaccines

Oil-Based Vaccines

Aluminum hydroxide/saponin-based Vaccines Emergency Vaccines

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Government Organizations

Distributors/Pharmacies

Private Vet Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

China

India

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Korea

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East and Africa

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Iran

Algeria

Others

Europe

Turkey

Georgia Armenia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900