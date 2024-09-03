Minister Of Transport Participates In Egypt International Airshow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Minister of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti has participated in the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS 2024), which opened at New Alamein City on Tuesday under the patronage and in attendance of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Representatives from more than 100 countries, 300 exhibitors, and several and space leaders from around the world are participating in the event, which runs from September 3 through September 5 at El Alamein International Airport. The airshow will showcase some of the latest technologies, products, and most advanced civil and commercial aircraft.

The airshow aims at supporting the manufacturing and digitization system in aviation, defense, and space. The event serves as an international platform for aviation industry and space agencies to discuss the achievements in the areas of space exploration, satellite communications, and civil and military applications in space technology.

The event also features airshows, conferences, and an exhibition of the newest services and products in aviation.

Qatars civil aviation industry has over the past few years seen a significant transformation with the goals of the Qatar National Vision front and center and reported record numbers this year. Aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport rose 7 percent last July on a YOY basis, compared to July 2023. The number of passengers also climbed 10 percent.

The launching of the S-band radar system at HIA and the long-range radar system in north Qatar and the establishment of the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR) have contributed to enhancing the operations of the Qatari civil aviation industry and keeping them at pace with the global civil aviation systems, in step with latest universal technologies.