Treasure Global Inc Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of New Independent Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the“Company”), a leading solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new independent directors, Mr. Leong Wei Ping and Mr. Anand Ramakrishnan to its Board. This strategic move underscores the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and enhance its corporate governance as it continues to scale its operations and expand its global presence.



Mr. Leong Wei Ping currently serves as an Executive Director at Asia Television Holdings Limited, which he joined in 2020. In this capacity, he is primarily responsible for the planning, organizing, and directing of the organization's operations and programs, as well as overseeing and reporting on the company's results to senior management. Additionally, he co-founded ZORIXchange in 2022, where he plays a key role in driving company revenue through professional strategies, developing new business opportunities, and expanding the brand's influence. Mr. Leong holds degrees in Commerce from Curtin University and Macquarie University. With a background at KPMG, he specializes in auditing, advisory services, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Leong's extensive experience in international business operations, strategic planning, and corporate governance will bring valuable insights as the Company continues to grow.

Mr. Anand Ramakrishnan currently serves as Group Managing Director and CEO of Invest Energy Group since January 2013. A career-driven entrepreneur, he is results-oriented with a hands-on approach, leading deal origination and execution while managing stakeholders. He has a proven track record in delivering results for complex energy projects and leads a team from concept to commercialization. Mr. Anand holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.) degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Liverpool and a Master of Science in Transport and Business Management from Imperial College, London, UK. His areas of expertise include project assessment, techno-commercial valuation, deal origination and execution, operational management, investment analysis, M&A, fundraising, and asset management.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Leong and Mr. Anand to Treasure Global,” said Carlson Thow, CEO and Director of Treasure Global.“As we propel our growth strategy forward, Mr. Leong's extensive experience and proven track record will offer invaluable insights, while Mr. Anand's profound expertise in deal origination and execution will greatly strengthen our leadership team. Together, they will help drive shareholder value and reinforce our unwavering commitment to corporate excellence and innovation.”

These appointments reflect the Company's ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who bring diverse perspectives and deep industry expertise. The Company believes that the addition of Mr. Leong and Mr. Anand will enhance its ability to navigate the evolving technological landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed the ZCITY Super App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. As of August 9, 2024, ZCITY Super App boasts over 2.7 million registered users.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.



