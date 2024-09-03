.ART Artist Medina Kasimova's“Depths” Shines In Times Square As Part Of Art Innovation Gallery's 'Light Visions' Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The heart of New York City will become a beacon of digital creativity from September 2nd to 8th, 2024, as the iconic billboards of Times Square transform into an open-air for the 'Light Visions' exhibition, curated by the Art Innovation Gallery. Among the distinguished digital artists showcased, Medina Kasimova's mesmerizing work“Depths” will be prominently featured, marking a significant moment for both the artist and the .ART domains community.

The official artist of .ART Registry, Medina Kasimova, is a 29-year-old artist whose work reflects a profound connection with the human spirit. She is known for her vivid, dreamlike imagery that invites viewers to explore the depths of their emotions and experiences. Overcoming a near-death experience at birth, Medina's life has been a journey of resilience and creative expression, which resonates deeply through her art.“Depths” exemplifies her ability to blend innovative digital techniques with a powerful narrative, creating a visual experience that transcends the ordinary.

“We are thrilled to have Medina's work featured in such a prestigious and globally recognized platform,” said Ulvi Kasimov, founder and CEO of .ART Registry, and Medina's father.“This exhibition not only highlights Medina's extraordinary talent but also underscores the mission of the .ART domain to support and promote the healing powers of art to the global community.”

The 'Light Visions' exhibition is a groundbreaking event that redefines urban space by turning the massive screens of Times Square into dynamic canvases, allowing millions of locals and tourists to interact with digital art in real-time. The exhibition takes place during The Armory Show and Fashion Week, two major cultural events in New York City, making it a focal point for creativity and innovation.

In addition to her presence in Times Square, Medina's work will also be featured at upcoming prestigious events, including Inclusion Art Dubai and during the COP29 Global Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. These events further cement Medina's role as a rising star in the global art scene, with her work continuing to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.

As the official artist for .ART Registry and the inspiration behind .ART's charitable Art Therapy Initiative , Medina's journey is a testament to the power of creativity and the human spirit. Visitors can explore more of her work and learn about her inspiring story at .

The 'Light Visions' exhibition, with its diverse range of digital artworks, offers a unique opportunity to witness how technology and creativity converge to redefine public spaces. For more information about the exhibition, visit .

About .ART Registry:

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at . Register .ART domains at or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

