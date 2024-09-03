SMARTECH Named Finalist With Its SMARTMDI System At The ICIS Innovation Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECHTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SMARTECH is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist at the prestigious ICIS Innovation Awards 2024 with its breakthrough raw material system, SMARTMDI that helps wood-based panel manufacturers to reduce MDI resin use, cut costs and lower environmental impact.SMARTECH is shortlisted in“The Best Process Innovation” category that gives entrants a chance to show how innovative and sustainable they are in the fundamental areas of new process development and process improvement – vital areas of innovation underlying better use of energy and raw materials, improved economics, safer performance, and reduce environmental impact.Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH, expressed his pride in this achievement: "It is an honor to be a finalist in the ICIS Innovation Awards 2024 in such a competitive and challenging year. This recognition highlights SMARTECH's commitment to groundbreaking innovation and sustainability in the traditional manufacturing sector. SMARTECH's selection as a finalist is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of SMARTECH's technology solutions."Ira Glazer, Director of Science, added: "The patented SMARTMDI system, part of SMARTECH's portfolio, is designed to dramatically increase the efficiency of raw materials consumption. SMARTECH is helping manufacturers achieve profitability and sustainability goals while breaking current raw material consumption paradigms that assume that a significant raw materials reduction is impossible. We are also delighted with the feedback we have received from partners and customers which has been extraordinary.”The winner of the ICIS Innovation Awards 2024 will be announced later this year. SMARTECH looks forward to the announcement and is optimistic about the future impact of its innovations on the manufacturing industry.Learn more about SMARTECH's innovations, and award-winning products and technology on smartech .About the ICIS Innovation AwardsThe ICIS Innovation Awards celebrate and reward companies that lead the way in product, process, and digital innovations, with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The awards aim to recognize and reward sustainability, creativity, and vision within the chemicals industry.About ICISICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across the chemical, fertilizer and energy markets.Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, taking the pressure out of negotiations and giving customers space for more innovative thinking, through published datasets including price assessments, price forecasts, supply and demand fundamentals and more.Over 150 years of shaping the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 750 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.About SMARTECHSMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of data and raw materials impacting production processes, and helping industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.SMARTECH - ManewfacturingTM Technologies has a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit .For media and press inquiries, please contact:

