عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Pledges Support For Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform

Japan Pledges Support For Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform


9/3/2024 7:13:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Japan's Deputy Minister of Environment, Yutaka Matsuzawa, affirmed the country's support for the Baku Global Climate Transparency platform during the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency in Baku, Azernews reports.

Matsuzawa highlighted Japan's extensive expertise in advancing a green Economy and its commitment to enhancing global environmental transparency.

"We are eager to share our knowledge and experience," he stated. "Transparency in climate action is crucial, both at the UN level and nationally. Japan is currently preparing its Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) and setting new climate targets for the upcoming year."

Azerbaijan showcased the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform at the event, as it prepares to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630329


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search