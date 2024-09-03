Japan Pledges Support For Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Japan's Deputy Minister of Environment, Yutaka Matsuzawa,
affirmed the country's support for the Baku Global Climate
Transparency platform during the High-Level Dialogue on Climate
Transparency in Baku, Azernews reports.
Matsuzawa highlighted Japan's extensive expertise in advancing a
green Economy and its commitment to enhancing global environmental
transparency.
"We are eager to share our knowledge and experience," he stated.
"Transparency in climate action is crucial, both at the UN level
and nationally. Japan is currently preparing its Biennial
Transparency Report (BTR) and setting new climate targets for the
upcoming year."
Azerbaijan showcased the Baku Global Climate Transparency
Platform at the event, as it prepares to host the 29th Conference
of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29).
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.