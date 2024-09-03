Kuwait's SACGC Opens Registration For AI Program In San Francisco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced on Tuesday the opening of registration for the artificial intelligence (AI) innovative program in partnership with Bridge the Mind institution in Silicon Valley, San Francisco.

Director General of the Center Neda Al-Daihani told KUNA that this program comes in framework of the center's commitment to promote innovation and support Kuwaiti inventors regionally and internationally as well as encourage the spirt of talent and creativity.

The ten-day program -- which begins from November 18 till 27-- aims to support Kuwaiti-inventor to deeply recognize the American markets, develop their innovative strategies, and networking with key successful partners in United States, Al-Daihaini added.

He also noted that the program is organized by the most prominent innovations centers in the world, which offers many benefits to the participants, including one-on-one sessions with experts, overview of the U.S markets, as well as other exceptional opportunities.

Al-Daihani further said the registration is open for Kuwaiti inventors who own a product in either Minimum Viable Product (MVP) version or Beta-version, as the priority would be for innovative ideas in education, health, water and food security, energy, and digital transformation.

He called for all young Kuwaiti inventors to apply and participate, as he affirmed that the program is extraordinary opportunity to expand their business globally.

He expressed his excitement with this program, and the great offers and benefits for the Kuwaiti inventors must seize to gain great in-depth insights on the latest trends of the AI.

Al-Daihani urged to visit the website for more information (

