ESR Analyzers Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 541.5 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR , a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ESR analyzers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 390.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

For the of problems related to inflammation, infections, and chronic illnesses rapid and accurate diagnostic techniques are gaining more attraction in the healthcare systems. ESR analyzers can fulfill this demand by providing streamlined, automated procedures that drastically shorten test result turnaround times. The quick turnaround allows medical personnel to make decisions about patient care and treatment plans quickly. The growing number of people suffering from chronic illnesses, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, highlights the need for accurate diagnostic instruments that can provide consistent results.

ESR analyzers have the ability to integrate with IT systems which ultimately increases its efficiency. This allows for smooth data administration and improves patient care by integrating test results into electronic health records (EHRs).

The global ESR analyzers market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach US$ 541.5 million by 2034

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 151.0 million growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2034

Automated ESR analyzers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 110.0 million between 2024 and 2034 North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 72.0 million collectively

“Technological Evolution Surging Demand for Advanced ESR Analyzers will drive the Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the ESR Analyzers Market:

Streck, Inc.; ALIFAX S.r.l.; RR Mechatronics; Polymedco, LLC.; Caretium Medical Instruments Co., Limited; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Greiner Group (Greiner Bio One International GmbH); ALCOR Scientific Inc.; Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa; ELITechGroup; Perlong Medical; Biolab Scientific; Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; SFRI Medical Diagnostics.

Market Development

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) test, has shown a promising shift in the last several years. The transition of ESR testing from manual to automated is one of the most noteworthy achievement. The automated systems are replacing rapidly the Westergren technique and other traditional manual procedures due to their standardized outcomes, reduced human errors, and greater efficiency. For instance, Diesse Diagnostica Senese has developed a Ves-Matic Cube 200 analyzer with ability to process up to 200 samples per hour.

The development of ESR analyzers has turned its attention to the areas of portability and minimization. This tendency is best illustrated by ALCOR Scientific's iSED, a small, fully automated analyzer that may be used for point-of-care testing. Multi-parameter testing capabilities are becoming common in advanced ESR analyzers. RR Mechatronics' Starrsed ST Analyzer offers a more thorough assessment of inflammation by combining the ability to perform both ESR and C-reactive protein (CRP) assays from a single sample.

ESR Analyzers Industry News:



Horiba introduced a new line of hematology analyzers in June 2024: Yumizen H550E (autoloader), Yumizen H500E CT (closed tube), and Yumizen H500E OT (open tube) featuring combined ESR and CBC/Diff testing. These features are now integrated into Horiba's analyzers through the use of "CoRA" (Correlated Rouleaux Analysis) technology.

The groundbreaking BC-700 hematology analyzer series, introduced by Mindray (Shenzhen, China) in March 2022, enables the performance of both CBC (Complete Blood Count) and ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) tests. The medium volume laboratories will find it easier to apply cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for their high-end products thanks to this series of tools.

ESR analyzers are among the diagnostic products for which Alifax is renowned. The incorporated distinctive characteristics of the company's ESR analyzers enable quick and accurate analysis. ESR analyzers for high-throughput clinical laboratories are designed by Beckman Coulter. The company offers more operationally efficient systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ESR analyzers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Automated ESR Analyzer, Semi-Automated ESR Analyzer, and Manual ESR Analyzer), Modality (Portable ESR Analyzer and Benchtop ESR Analyzer), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, and Blood Banks) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

