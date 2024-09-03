Man Killed After Concrete Piece Falls On Him In Tokyo

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Sep 3 (IANS) A man was killed after a piece of concrete fell on him at a demolition site in Tokyo, local reported.

The 67-year-old man, Masanori Yokoyama, a security guard who was directing traffic at the site in the capital's Minato Ward, was sent to hospital with his head bleeding, but died three and a half hours later, Jiji Press reported on Monday, citing the Metropolitan Department.

The piece of concrete, apparently part of an exterior wall of the building, fell from the fifth floor through a enclosure, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Jiji Press.

The report quoted another security guard who was nearby at the time of the accident as saying that an exterior wall suddenly came off and what appeared to be a stone fell and hit the victim while he was sweeping the street.

Details are awaited.