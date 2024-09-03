Echai Ventures & Legalwiz.In Are Launching An Open Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, September 2, 2024: eChai Ventures & Legalwiz today announced the launch of“The StartUp Code”, an Open Accelerator Program specifically developed for aspiring entrepreneurs & early-stage founders. It will be a 3-month program with sessions; each focused on a specific theme-such as validating startup ideas, storytelling for startups, facing failures, and cracking digital marketing-covering basic functional themes and key aspects of building businesses. The Open Accelerator Program will feature a series of online coaching sessions reinforced by Mentor hours, both helmed by experts with demonstrated expertise in their respective verticals. The next stage will be sessions on“Shaping the Founder in You”, culminating in a Demo day where the participants can pitch to potential investors.



Speaking on the launch, Mr Jatin Chaudhry, Co-founder – eChai Ventures, said,“We are proud to launch the Open Accelerator Program. After sustained interactions with members across chapters globally, we wanted to develop a tailored platform that specifically addresses the challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs & early-stage founders. Through“The StartUp Code” we aim to spread knowledge about the roadmap to building successful businesses and the aspects involved. We would be leveraging our global network to onboard experts with demonstrated expertise; who can address every stage of the startup journey and share knowledge. Our feedback indicates and we expect over 5000 participants would participate over the 3-month program”.



Elaborating on the program, Mr Shrijay Sheth, Founder – Legalwiz, said,“We are excited to launch this pioneering accelerator program with eChai Ventures. I feel it is highly relevant for our target segment – aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage founders. A major part of the narratives in the ecosystem focus on the stories, wins and milestones of the Unicorns, Soonicorns and established players - hence we realized the strong need for a platform that addresses the concerns & issues of aspiring entrepreneurs & early-stage founders. A dedicated experience-led, specific issue-based program anchored by experts can eliminate a lot of the pain-points and ensure clarity, increasing the chances of success. We look forward to address core issues, share & encourage learning & enable synergies + success for the participants.

Each track will have an expert mentor and partners to provide expert inputs and deliver maximum benefits to the participants. The program“The StartUp Code” will commence in September 2024.



Legalwiz is one of India's leading legaltech startups. Founded by a longtime LegalTech industry veteran Shrijay Sheth; the firm provides professional services as a“simple – affordable – transparent” business model, making it easy to start and manage businesses in India.



eChai Ventures is a global startup network in 20+ cities worldwide, facilitating local & national meetups and cross-border collaborations.

