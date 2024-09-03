Dubai tourist arrivals increase 8 percent in first 7 months of 2024

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of 2024, Dubai welcomed a total of 10.62 million tourists, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year when the city hosted 9.83 million international visitors. According to the performance report released by the Department of and Tourism in Dubai, the influx of tourists has been consistent throughout the year. The monthly figures reveal that Dubai attracted 1.77 million tourists in January, 1.9 million in February, 1.51 million in March, 1.5 million in April, 1.44 million in May, 1.19 million in June, and 1.31 million in July.



Western European countries emerged as the leading source of tourists to Dubai, contributing approximately 2.086 million visitors, which accounts for 20 percent of the total. South Asia followed with 1.848 million tourists, representing 17 percent of the total visitors. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries ranked third, with 1.537 million tourists, or 14 percent of the total. Similarly, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe also contributed around 14 percent, totaling 1.505 million visitors.



The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was the fifth-largest source of tourists, accounting for 12 percent of the total with 1.232 million visitors. Lastly, countries from Northeast and Southeast Asia contributed 10 percent, or about 1.028 million tourists. These statistics highlight Dubai's continued appeal as a major international tourist destination and reflect its successful efforts in attracting visitors from diverse global regions.



