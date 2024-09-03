Nighttime Attack On Zaporizhzhia: 12-Year-Old Girl In Intensive Care In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were seriously as Russian shelled Zaporizhzhia at night. In particular, a 12-year-old girl with burns of up to 45% of her body is in the intensive care unit in serious condition.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The 12-year-old girl has sustained fractured limbs, wounds, burns to 45 percent of her body, and a traumatic shock. She is currently in intensive care, and the medical team is providing all necessary assistance,” he posted.

injured as enemy shells Kherson at nigh

According to Fedorov, another injured person is in moderate condition. The male patient is currently undergoing surgical treatment for a fractured sternum and a shrapnel wound to the right thigh.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia on the night into Tuesday, killing two people, including an eight-year-old boy. Two more people were injured.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov