Hewlett Packard Enterprise moves forward with USD4B lawsuit against Mike Lynch's property

(MENAFN) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced its decision to continue with a significant USD4 billion lawsuit in London against the estate of the late British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch. The lawsuit pertains to damages related to the of Lynch's technology firm, Autonomy, which HPE purchased in 2011. This decision comes shortly after Lynch's recent death. HPE has indicated that it is prepared to collect any damages awarded by the London court, underscoring its commitment to pursuing the case to its conclusion.



The American technology company had previously secured a victory in a British civil case concerning the collapse of Autonomy Corp., which was led by Lynch. The court's decision determined that Lynch's company had artificially inflated its value in ways deemed illegal. Following Lynch's death, the lawsuit, under UK law, automatically transfers to his estate, obligating HPE to continue its legal proceedings against it.



According to a report, HPE is seeking approximately USD4 billion in damages. This follows a legal dispute in which HPE alleged that Lynch's company had misrepresented its financial status, leading to substantial losses for the American firm. The outcome of this case will hinge on the ongoing legal process, as HPE remains resolute in its pursuit of compensation.



