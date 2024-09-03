UAE: Saudi Airline Flynas Makes First Landing At Sharjah Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah Airport has welcomed the first flights of Saudi airline Flynas, joining the list of carriers operating scheduled flights to and from Sharjah in the UAE.

The airline will operate 7 weekly flights from Jeddah to Sharjah Airport, and 2 weekly flights from Madinah to Sharjah Emirate on its 737 aircraft.

This contributes to expanding the international through Sharjah Airport and meets the growing number of passengers and increased air cargo movement through the high-quality and efficient services offered.

This came during the inauguration of the inaugural flight of Flynas, witnessed by ‏Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of SAA, in the presence of Sultan Al Khaldi, KSA Sales Director at Flynas, Syed Mazharuddin, Regional Manager GCC at Flynas, along with several officials and managers at Sharjah Airport Authority.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), expressed his pride in this new step of Flynas joining the network of airlines received by Sharjah Airport. He affirmed that Sharjah Airport Authority continues to implement a long-term strategy to reinforce the airport's position in the travel and aviation sectors by expanding its services, buildings, and supporting facilities.

This is in conjunction with the ongoing work on the new expansion project to increase the airport's capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.

He added that the expansion of travel and aviation through Sharjah Airport and the growth of airlines using the airport as their destination would enhance the tourism status of Sharjah, which has become an international economic and tourism center and an attraction for visitors from the Gulf countries, the Arab world, and the entire globe.

He noted that tourism, travel, and cargo movement between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are recording significant growth. This is due to the diverse tourism and recreational destinations both countries offer, their hosting of many major international conferences, exhibitions, and events, as well as the strong and diverse economic and trade relations that support their investment and business activities, in addition to pilgrimage and Umrah trips to the holy lands in Saudi Arabia.

