West Bengal Govt Passes 'Anti-Rape' Bill, Accused Will Be Hanged Within 10 Days If Convicted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic move aimed at strengthening protections for women and children, the West Bengal on Tuesday passed the 'Anti-Rape Bill, 2024' in the Vidhan Sabha. The legislation, officially titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' was introduced by State Law Moloy Ghatak during a special session of the Assembly earlier today.



The Bill, which is set to come into force on September 5th, mandates capital punishment for those convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

The Anti-Rape Bill, of 2024, is a significant legislative step taken by the West Bengal government to address the growing concerns over sexual violence in the state. The Bill stipulates that in cases of rape, the accused will be hanged within 10 days of the incident if convicted.

Additionally, the Bill includes stringent provisions for law enforcement accountability, mandating the suspension of police personnel who fail to register cases of rape.

Another critical aspect of the legislation is its provision for life sentences without parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape, reflecting the government's commitment to imposing severe penalties for sexual offences. The Bill aims to revise and introduce new provisions related to rape and sexual offences, significantly enhancing the legal framework for protecting women and children in West Bengal.

The introduction of the Bill comes in the wake of widespread public outrage following the brutal rape and murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. The shocking incident has prompted the government to take decisive action, leading to the summoning of a two-day special session of the Assembly.

During the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are expected to advocate strongly for the Bill. The government's position is that the legislation is necessary to deter future incidents of rape and to ensure that justice is served swiftly and effectively. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal proponent of the Bill, emphasizing the need for harsher penalties to protect women and children in the state.

On the other hand, the Opposition, led by BJP MLAs Sikha Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, alongside Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, are scheduled to voice their opinions during the discussion. The Opposition is expected to scrutinize the Bill's provisions, particularly the rapid timeline for execution and the implications of such severe

penalties.