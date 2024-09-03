Revolt Within Kerala CPM Subsides, MLA Who Left CM Red-Faced Mellows

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the initiated an investigation into MLA PV Anvar's allegations against senior officials, a crucial meeting took place between Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and the MLA at the secretariat on Tuesday (Sep 03). Anvar stated that he has brought all the issues to the attention of the Chief Minister. He has also provided the Chief Minister with a written report on all the matters.

The CPM MLA expressed hope that a fair investigation would take place. He also mentioned that he would be submitting the same complaint to the party secretary. Anvar met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the revelations against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar. The meeting took place at the North Block of the Secretariat today.

"A section of the police has brought shame to the government, and that's what I highlighted," said PV AnVar. "I exposed the rot within. I expect the ADGP to be replaced. I have fulfilled my duty as a comrade, and my job is done. It's now up to the government to take action. I've submitted a written complaint to both the Chief Minister and the party secretary, but I haven't handed over any evidence," Anvar stated.



He added that removing the ADGP was not on the agenda, and it's now up to the Chief Minister and the government to decide. When repeatedly asked about his stance on the allegations against P. Sasi, Anwar remained silent. He concluded by saying "Lal Salaam" before leaving the premises.

The government has ordered the formation of a special team to probe the allegations against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, with DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib heading the investigation. Despite the Chief Minister's order for a probe into the allegations, Ajith Kumar remains in his position, sparking criticism.

Furthermore, the government faces scrutiny for including Ajith Kumar's subordinates in the high-level investigation team tasked with probing Anvar's allegations, raising concerns about the impartiality of the inquiry.

M.R. Ajith Kumar had earlier submitted a written request to the Chief Minister, offering to temporarily step down and urging a thorough investigation. However, the decision ultimately resulted in the creation of an investigation team.

The ADGP responsible for law and order, along with Political Secretary P. Sasi, retained their positions while a team of subordinate officials was assigned to lead the investigation. This situation raises immediate doubts about the investigation's credibility, with significant concerns that it may be compromised. The procedures for taking statements and collecting evidence are expected to encounter considerable difficulties. P.V. Anvar had accused ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar of serious offenses, including phone tapping, involvement in a murder, and ties to a gold smuggling racket.

