Death rate in Gaza nears 40,800 as Israel murders 48 additional Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Health in Gaza reported that at least 48 more Palestinians have been killed in recent Israeli attacks, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 40,786. Additionally, approximately 94,224 people have sustained injuries as a result of the assault. The ministry described these incidents as "massacres," noting that 70 individuals were and many are still trapped under rubble or on the roads as rescue operations are hindered.



The ongoing conflict, which began with an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has continued despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The region is experiencing severe shortages of essential resources due to a blockade, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.



The situation has drawn international condemnation, with Israel facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The court has called for a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had taken refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.



The conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins, with critical shortages of food, clean water, and medicine further worsening the dire conditions for civilians in the region.

