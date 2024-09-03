Occupation forces’ gunshot kills Palestinian child, injures father in Tulkarm Camp

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a Palestinian child was tragically killed by Israeli forces during an ongoing raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank. The child, who was struck in the head by an Israeli sniper, was with his father in one of the camp’s neighborhoods at the time of the incident. The father was also in the attack. This incident underscores the escalating violence in the region as Israeli forces continue their aggressive operations.



The Israeli military has intensified its siege on the Tulkarm camp, deploying snipers on high buildings that overlook the area and maintaining a constant presence with drones flying at low altitudes over the city and its surrounding camps. The raid is part of a broader operation that has significantly affected the local population and heightened the sense of insecurity within the camp.



Since the start of the Israeli military aggression in the West Bank last Wednesday, the violence has led to the deaths of 31 Palestinians, with the majority of casualties occurring in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and Hebron. The latest figures bring the total number of Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, to 683. The ongoing conflict continues to have a devastating impact on civilians, further fueling tensions in the region.



The situation remains dire as the conflict persists, with both the international community and local observers calling for an end to the violence and a renewed focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis. The tragic loss of innocent lives, particularly children, highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict and the restoration of peace and stability in the affected areas.

