Iran announces appointment of new chief for national gas company

(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has announced the appointment of Saeed Tavakoli as the new Deputy Oil Minister and Head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC). This significant move sees Tavakoli taking over from Majid Chegeni in a role crucial to managing Iran's vast natural gas resources. Paknejad’s decision was part of a broader reorganization within the Oil Ministry, which also included the issuance of separate decrees to appoint both main and alternate members to the Board of Directors of NIGC, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), which Tavakoli will now lead, was founded in 1965 and remains one of the four primary companies under the Oil Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This company plays a pivotal role in the country's energy sector, overseeing the comprehensive process of treating, transmitting, and delivering natural gas. It ensures that gas is supplied efficiently to various sectors, including domestic, industrial, commercial, and power generation.



NIGC’s responsibilities are central to Iran’s energy infrastructure, involving the management of extensive gas pipelines and facilities that cater to both national and industrial needs. The company’s operations are crucial for maintaining energy security and supporting Iran’s economic activities by providing a stable supply of natural gas.



The leadership change comes at a time when NIGC continues to focus on enhancing its services and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the energy sector. Tavakoli’s appointment is expected to bring new strategies and innovations to the management of Iran's natural gas resources, contributing to the ongoing development and efficiency of the country’s energy industry.

