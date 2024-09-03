Paraguay’S Meat Exports Show Robust Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As 2024 unfolded, Paraguay's meat witnessed a notable surge in exports, with a 20% increase over the previous year.



Data from the National Service of Animal and Quality (Senacsa) confirmed that from January to August, the country exported 508,460 tonnes of meat and related products.



This marked a significant rise from the 422,435 tonnes shipped by August 2023, showing an 86,025-tonne boost.



Financial gains accompanied the increased volume, with revenues rising by 10%. The industry generated $1.508 billion, up $137.84 million from $1.370 billion in the same period last year.







Beef exports saw a smaller growth of 0.7%, reaching 221,686 tonnes, slightly up by 1,744 tonnes from the year before.



Currency earnings from these exports also improved, with a 2% increase totaling $1.075 billion. This was $21.30 million more than the second quarter of 2023.



Chile remains the top buye of Paraguay's red meat, purchasing 85,670 tonnes valued at $441.61 million, representing 39% of Paraguay's total meat exports.



This robust expansion highlights Paraguay's significant role in the global meat market. Amidst global challenges like supply disruptions and changing dietary trends, Paraguay's meat industry continues to grow.



It contributes greatly to the national economy and positions the country as a key player in international trade, particularly when food security and sustainable agricultural practices are more critical than ever.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108629249