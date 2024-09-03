Baku Hosts Conference Titled Illegal Occupation Of Mayotte Island By France
A conference titled "The Illegal Occupation of Mayotte Island by
France in the Union of Comoros" is being held in Baku,
This conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, is
dedicated to the Mayotte Island, which is under French
occupation.
The event is attended by representatives of the Union of
Comoros, which is fighting against French occupation and striving
for the reintegration of Mayotte into the Union of Comoros.
Participants include public and Political figures, members of the
scientific community, human rights defenders, leaders of
non-governmental organizations, members of political parties, as
well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in
Azerbaijan.
The conference is set to discuss France's colonial history in
the Comoros, the occupation of Mayotte by France and the damage
inflicted on the Comorian people as a result, the geopolitical and
economic interests behind France's colonial policies in the region,
as well as the position of international organizations regarding
the Mayotte issue within the Union of Comoros.
It should be noted that this event marks the 16th international
event organized by the Baku Initiative Group in the past year to
support peoples fighting against colonial policies within the
framework of international law.
