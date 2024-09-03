عربي


Baku Hosts Conference Titled Illegal Occupation Of Mayotte Island By France

9/3/2024

A conference titled "The Illegal Occupation of Mayotte Island by France in the Union of Comoros" is being held in Baku, Azernews report.

This conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, is dedicated to the Mayotte Island, which is under French occupation.

The event is attended by representatives of the Union of Comoros, which is fighting against French occupation and striving for the reintegration of Mayotte into the Union of Comoros. Participants include public and Political figures, members of the scientific community, human rights defenders, leaders of non-governmental organizations, members of political parties, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The conference is set to discuss France's colonial history in the Comoros, the occupation of Mayotte by France and the damage inflicted on the Comorian people as a result, the geopolitical and economic interests behind France's colonial policies in the region, as well as the position of international organizations regarding the Mayotte issue within the Union of Comoros.

It should be noted that this event marks the 16th international event organized by the Baku Initiative Group in the past year to support peoples fighting against colonial policies within the framework of international law.

