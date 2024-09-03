Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinian Minor Dead In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian minor was killed on Tuesday by the Israeli forces and his father was during the Israeli occupation incursion into Tulkarm city in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Mohammad Kanaan was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli snipers while he was with his father, who was shoot in the waist, in one of the neighborhoods of Tulkarm camp.

The occupation forces continue to storm Tulkarm camp, tightening the siege on it, and deploying snipers in its vicinity on the tall buildings that reveal it, while drones did not stop flying at a low altitude.

According to official Palestinian sources, the number of martyrs since the beginning of the occupation's aggression on the northern West Bank last Wednesday reached 31 martyrs, thus bringing the number of martyrs in the West Bank since the October 7 to 683 Palestinians. (end)

